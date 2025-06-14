King Chairs National Security Council Meeting On Israeli Aggression Against Iran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II chaired a National Security Council meeting on Saturday, which covered Israel's aggression against Iran and the consequences for the region.His Majesty said the Israeli attack, which violates international law and constitutes an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, will increase tensions and instability in the region, reiterating Jordan's firm stance that it will not be a battleground for any conflict.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King said diplomacy, negotiations, and respect for international law are what achieve security and stability, noting that the Kingdom continues to coordinate regionally and internationally to reach comprehensive calm in the region.His Majesty directed Prime Minister and Defense Minister Jafar Hassan to maintain the highest levels of readiness and coordination between all state agencies in dealing with the current events, including taking all measures to ensure Jordan's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.The King stressed the need to continue urging Jordanian citizens to adhere to safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.