Israeli Occupation Air Force Attacks 40 Targets In Tehran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army said they launched an air campaign against Iran's capital city that lasted two and a half hours on Saturday.
The campaign targeted 40 sites, spokesman of the Israeli army Brig-Gen. Effie Defrin said in a televised speech.
Affirming reports of attacking a nuclear site in Isfahan, central Iran, yesterday, the spokesman said that Iran was no longer immune to Israeli attacks and that they would reach anywhere in Iran.
On the Iranian response to the attacks, Defrin admitted that seven Israeli soldiers were injured in an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv last night.
In a related development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to "burn Tehran" if the Iranians continued to launch missile attacks against Israel.
Iran crossed all red lines by directing their attacks to inside Israel, he said a press release, vowing that the Iranian would pay a heavy price. (end)
