New Commander Appointed For Iran's Aerospace Force
Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a decree on Saturday appointing Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, succeeding Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed during the Israeli strike on Iran yesterday, Friday.
According to a statement reported by the Iranian news agency (IRNA), Khamenei cited Mousavi's "valuable experience and expertise" as the basis for his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen Iran's military preparedness and enhance its capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to any level or type of threat.
The Israeli entity launched multiple attacks early Friday targeting areas in the Iranian capital, Tehran, striking several residential buildings and resulting in the deaths of a number of military commanders.
