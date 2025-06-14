'Israel Is A Terrorist State': SP Leader ST Hasan Slams Attack On Iran
Talking to IANS, the senior leader commenting on the latest conflict between Israel and Iran said,“The world must know that the attack was carried out by Israel, not Iran. Why is it that only Israel, the United States, and European countries are allowed to possess atomic weapons? Why can't an Islamic nation have one? Iran isn't even building a nuclear bomb, but if it is, then the world's focus should be on global disarmament, not selective policing."
Questioning the double standards of the international community, Hasan said, "What is happening in Gaza is bigger than a catastrophe. Israel is continuously bombing hospitals, ambulances and all civilian areas."
"Women, children, and even the elderly have been brutally killed. People are witnessing the bodies of their loved ones buried under rubble. And yet, the world remains quiet. Is this justice?” he asked.
Criticising India's stance on the issue for abandoning the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said,“India is the world's largest democracy. We pride ourselves on our values, on compassion and justice. Then why is there no outrage? Why is our government silent when humanity is under attack?”
On the support from the Muslim World to Iran, he mentioned that even Saudi Arabia, once a staunch opponent of Iran, is standing with them.“Today, Saudi Arabia is standing with Iran. Not for politics, but for humanity. All Islamic nations must unite. And if India, a country built on values of peace and harmony, joins hands with them, Israel will no longer be able to continue its brutality.”
Hasan's statements assume significance as other opposition parties, including Congress, are also criticising Indian Foreign Policy for not standing with Palestine. On Friday, India even abstained from a crucial vote in the United Nations General Assembly seeking "immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire" in Gaza.
