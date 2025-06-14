UPDATE #1: Saint Albans Barracks / Two Car Motor Vehicle Crash With Injuries









During the early morning hours of June 14, 2025, the State Police became made aware Cody Paradee (32) succumbed to his injuries which were related to this motor vehicle crash.





The State Police is unable to comment further at this time.

















​***NITIAL NEWS RELEASE:***

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004093

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours

STREET: Tyler Branch Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Duffy Hill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cody Paradee

AGE: 32

HELMET: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 883 Low

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the side of the motorcycle

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours, members of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of Tyler Branch Road and Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 2, driven by Cody Paradee (32), was traveling north on Duffy Hill Road. Vehicle 2 then collided with Vehicle 1, which was traveling west on Tyler Branch Road and was being operated by a juvenile.

Paradee sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.





