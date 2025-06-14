Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Reopen Airspace As Israel, Iran Trade Fire
Amman: Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.
All three countries neighbour Israel, but only Jordan has formal diplomatic relations with it.
"Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," the chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.
Lebanon's Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country's airspace from 10:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday.
In Syria, the aviation authority also announced the reopening of the country's airspace to civilian aircraft.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment