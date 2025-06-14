Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Reopen Airspace As Israel, Iran Trade Fire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Amman: Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.

All three countries neighbour Israel, but only Jordan has formal diplomatic relations with it.

"Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," the chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.

Lebanon's Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country's airspace from 10:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday.

In Syria, the aviation authority also announced the reopening of the country's airspace to civilian aircraft.