Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Reopen Airspace As Israel, Iran Trade Fire


2025-06-14 09:07:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Amman: Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.

All three countries neighbour Israel, but only Jordan has formal diplomatic relations with it.

"Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," the chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Haitham Misto, said in a statement.

Lebanon's Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country's airspace from 10:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday.

In Syria, the aviation authority also announced the reopening of the country's airspace to civilian aircraft.

MENAFN14062025000063011010ID1109673951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search