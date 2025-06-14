Azerbaijan's ASCO Presses Ahead With New Ro-PAX Ferry Project (VIDEO)
ASCO noted that 64 percent of the vessel's overall construction has been completed. The hull is 98 percent finished, engineering work is at 99 percent, and procurement and supply stages have reached 91 percent completion.
So far, the main engines, firefighting and freshwater systems, as well as equipment related to the cargo lift, pumps, and electrical panels, have already been installed on the vessel. Painting and assembly work for 33 blocks and sub-blocks has been completed, while assembly continues for another 12. The main hull block assembly is fully finished.
Currently, the shipyard is laying cables for electrical systems and continuing pipe fabrication and installation. The vessel is expected to be delivered to ASCO in the first quarter of 2026.
The new Ro-Pax ferry will have a maximum speed of 14 knots, a length of 154.5 meters, a width of 17.7 meters, and a hull height of 7.5 meters. The vessel will be capable of simultaneously transporting 100 passengers, 56 cistern-type railcars, or 50 cargo trucks/TIRs.
