Middle Corridor Dynamics Drive Push For Tourist Transportation - Azerbaijani Official


2025-06-14 09:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The evolving dynamics of the Middle Corridor are expected to significantly bolster regional tourism, contributing not only to transportation but also to hospitality and food services, said Kenan Guluzade, advisor to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Shahdag Tourism Center on the occasion of the opening of the summer season, Guluzade explained that the new tourism project between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan aims to activate and integrate both the Middle Corridor and the Silk Road.

The official also highlighted that new tourism products are being developed within the Middle Corridor framework:

“Service agencies from Turkic states are collaborating on specific routes and service packages, fostering the creation of innovative tourism offerings. Meanwhile, products developed under the Silk Road framework continue to encompass the countries along this corridor.”

