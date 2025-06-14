Middle Corridor Dynamics Drive Push For Tourist Transportation - Azerbaijani Official
Speaking at a press briefing held at the Shahdag Tourism Center on the occasion of the opening of the summer season, Guluzade explained that the new tourism project between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan aims to activate and integrate both the Middle Corridor and the Silk Road.
The official also highlighted that new tourism products are being developed within the Middle Corridor framework:
“Service agencies from Turkic states are collaborating on specific routes and service packages, fostering the creation of innovative tourism offerings. Meanwhile, products developed under the Silk Road framework continue to encompass the countries along this corridor.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment