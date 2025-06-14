CIVI DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Civitas Resources, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - CIVI
SO WHAT : If you purchased Civitas Resources securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.
WHAT TO DO NEXT : To join the Civitas Resources class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 1, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
DETAILS OF THE CASE : According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and low TIL count at the end of 2024; (2) increasing its oil production would require Civitas to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing Civitas to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (3) Civitas' financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (4) accordingly, Civitas' business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Civitas' public statements were false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
WHY ROSEN LAW : We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
To join the Civitas Resources class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.
SOURCE: The Rosen Law Firm PA
