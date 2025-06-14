Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Commerce Min. Implements Precautionary Measures To Ensure Food Security


2025-06-14 09:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Saturday the readiness of emergency plans related to ensuring food security.
In a statement to KUNA the ministry said that the market activity in the country is normal, and consumers can easily obtain their needs, confirming the stability of the country's strategic food stock.
The ministry affirmed that markets and strategic food stock will be continuously monitored by its teams working in the field, urging citizens and residents to take information from official sources, avoid rumors or publishing unverified news. (end)
