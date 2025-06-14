403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Commerce Min. Implements Precautionary Measures To Ensure Food Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Saturday the readiness of emergency plans related to ensuring food security.
In a statement to KUNA the ministry said that the market activity in the country is normal, and consumers can easily obtain their needs, confirming the stability of the country's strategic food stock.
The ministry affirmed that markets and strategic food stock will be continuously monitored by its teams working in the field, urging citizens and residents to take information from official sources, avoid rumors or publishing unverified news. (end)
aam
In a statement to KUNA the ministry said that the market activity in the country is normal, and consumers can easily obtain their needs, confirming the stability of the country's strategic food stock.
The ministry affirmed that markets and strategic food stock will be continuously monitored by its teams working in the field, urging citizens and residents to take information from official sources, avoid rumors or publishing unverified news. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment