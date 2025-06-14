Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ACB Traps Head Constable Of Kathua Police Station For Demanding And Accepting Bribe

2025-06-14 09:03:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua- Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said to have trapped a Head Constable of Police Station Kathua for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.

As per a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that a public servant namely HC Roshan Din, No. 432/K of Police Station Kathua who is investigating the case FIR No. 193/2025 registered at Police Station Kathua demanded illegal gratification from the complainant on account of deleting/removing his name from the list of accused persons in the said case, even though he provided CCTV footage/attendance in the factor on the date of occurrence in order to prove his innocence.

“The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for deleting his name from case FIR No. 193/2025 registered at Police Station Kathua. After negotiation, the accused agreed to take a bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant,” the statement reads.

Since, the complainant didn't want to pay the bribe and he approached the Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law, it reads.

“On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 12/2025 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up,” the statement added.

Read Also 1503 'Ghost Traders': Fake Lists, Bogus Traders & DC Office Under CBI Lens Odisha Engineer Throws Cash Out Window as ₹2 Cr Found at Home

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted rank officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant after accepting bribe amount of Rs 15000 from the complainant, sensing the presence of ACB on spot, fled away from the spot and threw the tainted bribe money in the bushes on the NHW near Palli, it added.

“The tainted bribe money was recovered from the bushes by independent witnesses and seized in the instant case,” it reads, adding that the search was also conducted in the residential house of the accused in the presence of magistrate and independent witnesses. However, the accused person is still at large and investigation of the case is in progress.

