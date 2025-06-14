Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Announces ₹25 Lakh Interim Payment To Families Of Deceased, Survivor In Ahmedabad Plane Crash


2025-06-14 09:00:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India Plane crash: Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs, the Tata Group owned airline announced on Saturday.

As many as 270 people, including MBBS students, a resident PG doctor were killed after an Air India plane - a Boeing 787 - smashed into BJ Medical College's hostel in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.

All 241 passengers aboard the ill fated flight, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost their lives in the deadly crash. Only one person - an Indian-born British national - Ramesh Vishwaskumar miraculously survived.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

