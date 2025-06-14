From LINE To Global: Slime Miner Hits $2M Monthly And Leads Kaia Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singapore , June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web3 hit game leads Kaia's growth and sets a new benchmark for blockchain gaming

Built on the Kaia Chain operated by the Kaia Foundation, Slime Miner has officially become the most popular and top-grossing app on the LINE platform, according to an announcement from the game's development team. With more than 13 million players and monthly revenues surpassing $2 million, Slime Miner has emerged as the highest-earning streaming decentralized application (dApp) on Line, outperforming powerhouse titles like Axie Infinity and Pixels combined.





Currently supporting over 14 languages, Slime Miner's global accessibility has fueled its explosive growth and revenue dominance, with 70% of the entire Kaia dApp revenue driven by Slime Miner's unique Payback Promotion.

Slime Miner, a leading game on the Kaia Chain, is expanding its presence to Google Play, the App Store, and the TON ecosystem-unlocking access to a staggering 3.5 billion users worldwide. The company is also integrating support for BNB wallets and introducing new payment methods, including $KAIA, $BNB, and the upcoming Slime Token.

As part of its broader vision, the Slime Universe is expanding to the next Web3 frontier on the Kaia Chain. The team plans to launch additional Slime-themed games, enhancing the ecosystem and creating further demand for the Slime Token.

“Slime Miner's success is a testament to our mission of bringing engaging, community-driven gaming experiences to a global audience,” said Shin Myung Yong, CEO of Slime Miner.“We're excited to expand our ecosystem, integrate new payment methods, and launch the Slime Token to create even more value for our players and partners.”

The highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) for the Slime Token is coming soon on major exchanges, providing players and supporters with new opportunities to engage and invest in the Slime Universe.



About Slime Miner

Slime Miner is a top-ranked Web3 idle mining RPG with over 13M players and the No.1 title on the LINE platform. Built on Kaia Chain, the game combines casual fun with real rewards through NFTs, seasonal airdrops, and multichain expansion. Now heading to Google Play, App Store, and TON - Slime Miner is more than a game, it's the start of a decentralized Web3 universe.

