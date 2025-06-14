South Africa Win World Test Championship: How Much Prize Money Did The Proteas And Runners-Up Australia Take Home?

South Africa created history at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday by clinching their maiden ICC World Test Championship title. In a dramatic finish, the Proteas beat reigning champions Australia by five wickets on Day 4 of the final, chasing down the remaining 69 runs to reach 282/5. This was the second-highest successful run chase at Lord's in Test history - a moment that ended South Africa's 27-year-long wait for a major ICC title.

Along with the coveted WTC Mace, South Africa also took home a record cash prize, as the ICC recently rolled out its biggest-ever prize pool for the Test format.

A Historic Win for the Proteas

South Africa began the final day at 213/2, needing 69 more runs for victory. Despite a few early stutters, they reached the target with five wickets in hand, scripting a landmark win that sparked wild celebrations. It was their first ICC trophy since the 1998 ICC KnockOut (now the Champions Trophy).

Their journey to the top of the WTC standings included 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw in 12 matches, ending with a points percentage (PCT) of 69.44.

How much prize money South Africa and runners-up Australia won?

For their incredible triumph, South Africa have been awarded $3.6 million by the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the highest payout ever in the history of the World Test Championship.

Australia, who looked strong during the first two days of the final, failed to maintain their grip on the match as South Africa turned the tide. The defending champions, led by Pat Cummins, will receive $2.16 million for finishing second.

Complete Breakdown: What Every Team Earned in WTC 2023β25

The ICC awarded a total prize pool distributed among all nine participating teams based on their final standings in the league cycle. Here's a detailed look:

3rd Place β India: $1.44 Million

India finished third with 9 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws from 19 matches. Despite their inconsistency, they managed to accumulate 114 points and a PCT of 50.00, earning them a $1.44 million reward.

4th Place β New Zealand: $1.2 Million

The Kiwis played 14 matches, winning 7 and losing 7, with no draws. Their 81 points and a PCT of 48.21 secured them fourth place and a $1.2 million payout.

5th Place β England: $960,000

England participated in the most number of matches - 22 - during the cycle. They won 11, lost 10, and drew 1, finishing with a PCT of 43.18 and earning $960,000.

6th Place β Sri Lanka: $840,000

Sri Lanka won 5 of their 13 matches and lost 8, earning 60 points and a PCT of 38.46. They pocketed $840,000 for their sixth-place finish.

7th Place β Bangladesh: $720,000

With 4 wins and 8 losses from 12 games, Bangladesh ended seventh in the table with 45 points and a PCT of 31.25. They will receive $720,000.

8th Place β West Indies: $600,000

West Indies played 13 matches, winning just 3 and losing 8, with 2 draws. Their total of 44 points and a 28.21 PCT earned them $600,000.

9th Place β Pakistan: $480,000

Pakistan, who ended up at the bottom of the WTC standings, won 5 out of 14 matches and lost 9. With 47 points and a PCT of 27.98, they take home $480,000.

This edition of the WTC saw increased competitiveness and fan engagement, with nail-biting contests and dramatic turnarounds across all continents. By offering the largest prize pool ever, the ICC has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Test cricket alive and thriving.

As South Africa celebrates a long-overdue title, the rest of the cricketing world now turns its eyes to the next WTC cycle - and the new rivalries and redemption arcs it may bring.