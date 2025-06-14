Kerala: Seetha's Death Was Murder, Not Elephant Attack, Husband In Custody
Seetha was found dead on Friday, and Binu -- who works as a temporary fire watcher in the forest department -- had told officials that she was trampled by a wild elephant while they were collecting forest produce.
However, the autopsy report, released on Saturday, revealed severe injuries to her head and multiple fractures to both sides of her ribs -- injuries inconsistent with an elephant attack.
Following the autopsy findings, police took Binu into custody for questioning.
Sources said he had been under close observation since his account of the incident had several gaps and inconsistencies.
Forest officials, who were among the first to reach the spot, had already harbored doubts. They noted that Seetha's injuries and bruises did not resemble typical elephant-inflicted wounds.
One official said,“The pattern of trauma on her body raised immediate suspicion. It looked more like a blunt force assault than a trampling.”
Initially, Binu had claimed that the entire family -- including their two young children -- had gone into the forest together. But upon police interrogation, the children revealed that only Seetha and Binu had ventured into the forest early that morning. The children followed much later.
Given Binu's experience with forest terrain and elephant behaviour, officials believe he may have attempted to use a fabricated wildlife narrative to cover up a possible crime.
Police are currently interrogating Binu further and have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to Seetha's death.
