UN Urges Restraint Over Israel, Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday issued a grave warning about potential regional and international fallout following reciprocal aerial attacks between Israel and Iran, appealing for calm and a revival of diplomatic dialogue.
“The impact of these attacks has already been felt throughout the region, with neighboring countries closing their airspace and putting their security forces on high alert,” stated UN Under Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, during an urgent Security Council meeting concerning Iran.
DiCarlo reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ “condemnation of any military escalation in the Middle East” and highlighted the “obligation of Member States, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, not to use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
“We must at all costs avoid a growing conflagration, which would have enormous global consequences,” she emphasized.
According to DiCarlo, Iran and the United States had been preparing to reinitiate discussions in Oman prior to the flare-up. She urged both nations to persist in their diplomatic endeavors.
“A peaceful resolution through negotiations remains the best means to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” she remarked.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also addressed the Council, confirming that segments of the Natanz nuclear enrichment site had sustained damage.
