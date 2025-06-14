403
U.S. Issues Warning to Iran
(MENAFN) A United States envoy to the United Nations issued a strong caution to Iran on Friday, stating that any assault on U.S. nationals, military installations, or strategic facilities in the area would lead to "dire" repercussions.
This statement followed an early morning offensive by Israeli forces targeting Iranian nuclear and missile locations, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military officers and scientists. Iran has pledged a severe retaliation.
Pitt emphasized that while the United States had prior knowledge of the Israeli actions, it did not engage militarily.
"Israel advised us this action was necessary for its self-defense. Every sovereign nation has the right to defend itself and Israel is no exception," he stated.
