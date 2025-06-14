403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Israeli Premier Hold Phone Call
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump had a phone discussion with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, amid Iran's ongoing retaliatory offensives following Israel’s broad assaults on its nuclear and missile infrastructure.
A representative from the White House verified the call occurred, though no further specifics were provided at that time.
The Magen David Adom emergency agency confirmed that seven individuals sustained injuries due to Iran’s reprisal, which followed Israel’s targeting of numerous Iranian locations in the early hours of Friday.
In the early morning, Israeli military units launched operations against Iran, striking missile and atomic sites, and eliminating prominent military officers and researchers.
Iran had pledged a strong retaliation, and on Friday evening, several regions in Israel reportedly came under intense missile bombardment, triggering nationwide air defense responses.
According to a news agency, at least 40 Israelis suffered wounds during the attacks.
In contrast, Israel’s strikes on Iran led to the deaths of 104 individuals and left 376 wounded.
A representative from the White House verified the call occurred, though no further specifics were provided at that time.
The Magen David Adom emergency agency confirmed that seven individuals sustained injuries due to Iran’s reprisal, which followed Israel’s targeting of numerous Iranian locations in the early hours of Friday.
In the early morning, Israeli military units launched operations against Iran, striking missile and atomic sites, and eliminating prominent military officers and researchers.
Iran had pledged a strong retaliation, and on Friday evening, several regions in Israel reportedly came under intense missile bombardment, triggering nationwide air defense responses.
According to a news agency, at least 40 Israelis suffered wounds during the attacks.
In contrast, Israel’s strikes on Iran led to the deaths of 104 individuals and left 376 wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment