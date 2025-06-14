Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Israeli Premier Hold Phone Call

2025-06-14 08:41:41
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump had a phone discussion with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, amid Iran's ongoing retaliatory offensives following Israel’s broad assaults on its nuclear and missile infrastructure.

A representative from the White House verified the call occurred, though no further specifics were provided at that time.

The Magen David Adom emergency agency confirmed that seven individuals sustained injuries due to Iran’s reprisal, which followed Israel’s targeting of numerous Iranian locations in the early hours of Friday.

In the early morning, Israeli military units launched operations against Iran, striking missile and atomic sites, and eliminating prominent military officers and researchers.

Iran had pledged a strong retaliation, and on Friday evening, several regions in Israel reportedly came under intense missile bombardment, triggering nationwide air defense responses.

According to a news agency, at least 40 Israelis suffered wounds during the attacks.

In contrast, Israel’s strikes on Iran led to the deaths of 104 individuals and left 376 wounded.

