Mass Coffin-Making Underway In Vadodara As Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Rises
The coffins are expected to arrive in Ahmedabad by late Saturday night, with 25 already dispatched this afternoon. The workers behind the scenes are grappling with the emotional weight of their assignment.
Edwin, who heads the coffin-making unit, said:“It normally takes two to three hours to craft a single coffin. We have seven to eight men working round-the-clock. But this time, it feels different. We are making coffins for so many souls at once. It's hard to even believe such a tragedy has happened. The entire team is emotionally shaken.”
Each coffin is crafted from durable wood to ensure safe handling and preservation of the remains. Given the condition of many of the bodies, special care is taken regarding the dimensions.
A plastic lining is also placed inside each coffin to prevent leakage and contamination, protecting both the remains and the handlers.“We stayed up late last night and managed to finish 25 coffins,” Edwin added.“They left for Ahmedabad at 3 p.m. today. The remaining coffins will be sent by night.”
In Ahmedabad, DNA identification of victims is underway at the Civil Hospital. Bodies will only be released to families once forensic teams confirm identities - a process that has added another layer of grief and delay for bereaved relatives.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made an emotional appeal to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran for additional assistance for the students of B.J. Medical College who were injured or lost their lives in the disaster.
The crash, which occurred just minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, devastated a hostel housing MBBS students when the aircraft struck the Atulyam building near Meghaninagar.
While the nation reels from the scale of the tragedy, the IMA has taken a step to ensure that the aspiring doctors -- many of them first and second-year students -- are not forgotten in the relief efforts.
In a letter addressed to Tata Sons, the IMA wrote: "These students were not only victims of the accident, but they were the foundation of our future healthcare system. Their families deserve the same respect, compensation, and support as any other passenger affected by the crash."
