'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' Actress Eshaa Pathak Has A Special Surprise For Her Dad This Father's Day
This year, the diva has decided to take time off from the shoot to plan something special for her dad.
"I want to bring him all his favorite things and cook something he really enjoys. He has a sweet tooth, so I'll try to make a dessert that puts a smile on his face. All I want is for him to feel loved and to know how much he means to me. This Father's Day, I want him to know that his daughter did something just for him-from the heart,” she disclosed.
Eshaa shared that her father continues to guide her every single day.
Reminiscing some fond memories with him, she added, "My childhood routine was hectic-school, classes, coming home late-but no matter how tired he was from work, he was always there. Without resting or even having tea, he would drop me to class, wait outside, and bring me back-rain or shine. Even after a long day, he would sit beside me while I did my homework. Even if he was sleepy, he stayed until I finished. I'm very proud of him and feel incredibly blessed. If every girl had a father like mine, it would be the most beautiful thing in her life.”
Eshaa revealed that she loves how calm her father is during unflattering situations. The actress stated, "No matter how tough or stressful the situation, I've never seen him lose his temper. I've grown up watching him face everything with patience and peace. He never shouted or reacted in anger, even during difficult times. That's what makes him so special. When you're calm, you think clearly and make better decisions-and that's something I truly hope to learn from him.”
Starring Savi Thakur, and Swati Shah in crucial roles, "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.
