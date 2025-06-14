SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: South Africa Finally Ends 27-Year ICC Title Drought With Thrilling Win At Lord's
South Africa's long wait to clinch an ICC title has come to an end with a victory over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord's on Saturday, June 14.
With a target of 282 set by the defending champions, Australia, the Proteas successfully chased it down in 83.4 overs on Day 4. South Africa resumed their run chase with 213/2 in 56 overs from Day 3 and needed 69 runs, which they chased down with remarkable composure and discipline despite losing Temba Bavuma (66) and Tristan Stubbs (8) early in the morning session. Aiden Markram's 136-run innings inched the team closer to the victory before David Bedingham (20*) and Kyle Verreynne (7*) guided South Africa to a historic five-wicket win and their maiden World Test Championship title.
With this, South Africa clinched their first ICC title since 1998, when they won the Champions Trophy (formerly ICC knockout) by defeating West Indies in the final.
CHAMPIONS 🏆🇿🇦South Africa take home the Mace 👏#WTC25 #SAvAUS twitter/Yy4C4AQEO7
- ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2025
(more to follow...)
