'Everything Has Been Destroyed': Rajasthan Man Serves Tea Wearing Handcuffs In Protest Against Dowry Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an unbelievable incident, a Rajasthan man adopted a unique way to protest against a dowry case by opening a tea stall in front of his in-laws' locality in Anta town and serving tea wearing handcuffs, reported India Today.

Tea stall owner Krishna Kumar Dhakad's shop name is also unique“498A T Caf”, referencing to Section 498A under which his wife had filed a dowry harassment case against him. Posters around Dhakad's tea shop carry slogans like“Jab tak nahi milta nyay, tab tak ubalti rahegi chai” (Until I get justice, the tea will keep boiling) and“Aao chai par karein charcha, 125 mein kitna dena padega kharcha”.

Dhakad married Meenakshi Malav in 2018. Together, they operated a beekeeping business.

In 2022, Malav allegedly left home without warning and returned to her parents' house.

After few months, Malav filed cases against Dhakad under IPC Section 498A (dowry harassment) and Section 125 (maintenance).

“Everything has been destroyed because of a false case. For the last three years, I've been wandering from court to court in Anta for justice. I have an old mother who depends on me. I live under a tin shed and have nothing left. Many times I thought of ending my life, but then I remembered I am my mother's only support,” Dhakad told India Today 's sister channel Aaj Tak.

He also said:“I have decided that I will fight this legal battle impartially by selling tea in the very area where I was trapped by misuse of the law.”

“Every time I go to court, all I get is tareekh pe tareekh (adjournment after adjournment). Justice seems nowhere in sight. Now I am tired and have decided to fight this legal war by running a tea stall in Anta,” Dhakad added.

According to the media report, Malav alleged,“He asked for money from my father to buy land. When we refused, he beat me up. I then returned to my father's house. I'm ready for a divorce, but first, all the loans taken in my name must be repaid.”