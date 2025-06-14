Cattle Smuggler Among 2 Booked Under PSA In J&K

The cattle smuggler, Makhan Lal of Ramnagar, was lodged in jail under PSA on the orders of Udhampur district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

“Lal has been involved in several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district. Despite multiple FIRs and previous arrests, he continued his illegal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace,” he said.

He further said Lal's persistent criminal behaviour has disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the region, prompting the authorities to take strict action against him.

In Kishtwar district, police detained notorious drug peddler Imran Hussain Giri of Pochhal under PSA and lodged him in district jail Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

“Giri was identified as a key supplier of drugs to youth in Kishtwar town. His repeated involvement in drug peddling cases was revealed through sustained investigations, necessitating his detention under PSA to curb his activities and safeguard the future of the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said four suspected drug peddlers - Monu and Pawan Kumar from Rohtak of Haryana and locals Ravinder Kumar and Ashwani Slathia - were taken into preventive custody from Bagh-e-Bahu area of Jammu.

Besides, seven more suspected peddlers were booked under relevant sections of BNSS in Channi Himmat area of Jammu as part of efforts to curb drug menace, he said.

