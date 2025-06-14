Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cattle Smuggler Among 2 Booked Under PSA In J&K

Cattle Smuggler Among 2 Booked Under PSA In J&K


2025-06-14 08:05:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two persons, including an alleged cattle smuggler, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The cattle smuggler, Makhan Lal of Ramnagar, was lodged in jail under PSA on the orders of Udhampur district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

“Lal has been involved in several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district. Despite multiple FIRs and previous arrests, he continued his illegal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace,” he said.

He further said Lal's persistent criminal behaviour has disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the region, prompting the authorities to take strict action against him.

In Kishtwar district, police detained notorious drug peddler Imran Hussain Giri of Pochhal under PSA and lodged him in district jail Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

Read Also Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA In J&K's Kathua PSA Detentions: Message of Law Being Lost, Says HC

“Giri was identified as a key supplier of drugs to youth in Kishtwar town. His repeated involvement in drug peddling cases was revealed through sustained investigations, necessitating his detention under PSA to curb his activities and safeguard the future of the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said four suspected drug peddlers - Monu and Pawan Kumar from Rohtak of Haryana and locals Ravinder Kumar and Ashwani Slathia - were taken into preventive custody from Bagh-e-Bahu area of Jammu.

Besides, seven more suspected peddlers were booked under relevant sections of BNSS in Channi Himmat area of Jammu as part of efforts to curb drug menace, he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14062025000215011059ID1109673836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search