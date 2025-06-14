Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Oman Warn Of Danger Of Further Escalation In Region


2025-06-14 08:03:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and his Omani counterpart Badr Al Busaidi, on Saturday warned of the danger of further escalation in the region, and called for concerted regional and international efforts to stop it.
In a phone call, the ministers reiterated condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Iran as "a violation of international law and an escalation that fuels tension and conflict in the region."

MENAFN14062025000117011021ID1109673820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search