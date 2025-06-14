403
Jordan, Oman Warn Of Danger Of Further Escalation In Region
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 14 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and his Omani counterpart Badr Al Busaidi, on Saturday warned of the danger of further escalation in the region, and called for concerted regional and international efforts to stop it.
In a phone call, the ministers reiterated condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Iran as "a violation of international law and an escalation that fuels tension and conflict in the region."
