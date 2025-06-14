Laundry Innovation Powered By Ultra-Fine Bubble Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



"NANORISM WASH is a compact attachment that creates patented ultra-fine“Tornado Bubbles” to boost cleaning. It helps remove stains, reduce odors, and clean inside your washer-just attach it to a standard 3/4” hose. No tools or detergent change needed. Durable brass design. Lab-tested and backed by 10+ years of bubble tech research."Upgrade your laundry routine with NANORISM WASH, the revolutionary laundry attachment that generates patented ultra-fine bubbles. No need to switch detergents - just attach it to your machine and enjoy cleaner clothes, fewer odors, and a healthier washer with every cycle.

Just attach it, and instantly upgrade your washing machine-no tools or detergent changes required. NANORISM WASH is a next-generation laundry attachment that turns your existing washer into a powerful cleaning system using patented ultrafine bubble technology (Patent No. 7042013).

It generates microscopic“Tornado Bubbles” that deeply penetrate fabrics and the inner surfaces of your machine, helping break down dirt, reduce odors, and suppress hidden mold buildup-making both your laundry and your washing machine noticeably cleaner.

NANORISM WASH is designed to fit standard 3/4” hoses used in the U.S. and Canada. Simply twist it onto your hot or cold water line-no tools, no plumbing experience needed. For optimal results, it can be installed on both the hot and cold water inlets.













You don't need to buy new products-just keep using your favorite detergent. NANORISM WASH enhances detergent performance, reduces rinse cycles, and helps save both water and time. It also keeps your washing machine cleaner by minimizing buildup in the drum and drain hose.



















1. Breaks Down Tough Stains - Ultrafine bubbles penetrate deep into fabrics, helping lift stubborn stains like sweat, oil, and spills.

2. Fights Odors at the Source - Reduces musty smells and sweat-related bacteria that standard washing often leaves behind

3. Cleans Your Washer, Too - Helps suppress mold and grime buildup inside the drum and under the agitator-where dirt often hides.













Crafted from corrosion-resistant plated brass, NANORISM WASH is built to withstand daily use and high water pressure. It's designed for long-term durability without cracking, warping, or rusting.













Multiple lab and third-party tests confirm its effectiveness. Visual inspections of hose interiors and fabric results before and after installation show clearly improved cleanliness.





















Main Material: Plated Brass

Core: ABS Resin

Gaskets & O-Rings: EPDM

Weight: 155g Thread Size: 3/4” (U.S. standard)









NAKAHARA DENKI CO.,LTD. is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter from May 29, 2025, drawing attention from backers and supporters. Stay tuned for further developments.







This project began with a simple question:

“Is there a better way to do laundry without making it more complicated?”

NANORISM WASH was developed specifically for North American washing machines and high-pressure plumbing environments. It offers a simple way to upgrade your laundry routine with proven technology that's clean, efficient, and low-maintenance.

We hope NANORISM WASH brings a cleaner, fresher, and more eco-friendly experience to your laundry routine-one load at a time.

