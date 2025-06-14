403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Puja Curtains Go Up With KHUTI PUJA At Hazra Park Durgotsab
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 14th June, 2025: Hazra Park Durgotsab heralded the autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja today to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings this year at Jatin Das Park (Hazra crossing). Celebrated for its trailblazing pandal themes and impactful social initiatives, Hazra Park Durgotsab remains a key highlight on the city's Durga Puja calendar.
This year marks the 83rd edition of the Puja, continuing its legacy of innovation and inclusivity. The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Janab Firhad Bobby Hakim, Hon'ble Mayor of Kolkata; Sri. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sri. Debasish Kumar, MLA; Smt. Darshana Banik, Actress; Sri. Kartik Banerjee, Social Activist; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee & many other eminent personalities.
Hazra Park Durgotsab marked the heralding of the Durga Puja with the presence of renowned personalities with Dhaks playing alongside. This year, the festival enters its 83rd edition with grandeur and creativity, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Speaking to the media, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said,“Every year we aim not only to innovate but to inspire. Our 83rd year will blend artistic excellence with a deeper cultural narrative. With preparations now in full swing, Hazra Park Durgotsab promises yet another season of mesmerizing artistry, cultural expression, and community bonding. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too.” he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.
This year marks the 83rd edition of the Puja, continuing its legacy of innovation and inclusivity. The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Janab Firhad Bobby Hakim, Hon'ble Mayor of Kolkata; Sri. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sri. Debasish Kumar, MLA; Smt. Darshana Banik, Actress; Sri. Kartik Banerjee, Social Activist; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee & many other eminent personalities.
Hazra Park Durgotsab marked the heralding of the Durga Puja with the presence of renowned personalities with Dhaks playing alongside. This year, the festival enters its 83rd edition with grandeur and creativity, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Speaking to the media, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said,“Every year we aim not only to innovate but to inspire. Our 83rd year will blend artistic excellence with a deeper cultural narrative. With preparations now in full swing, Hazra Park Durgotsab promises yet another season of mesmerizing artistry, cultural expression, and community bonding. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too.” he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.
Company :-Media Connect
User :- Prerna Kothari
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment