Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Lifts 38 Bodies From Under Rubble, Mostly Women, Children


2025-06-14 08:02:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities lifted 38 bodies from under the rubble of a collapsed residential building that was targeted by the Israeli occupation yesterday. The bodies were mostly of women and children.
Fars News Agency reported in Saturday on behalf of a source that 20 out of the 38 bodies were women.
Rubble clearing operations are still underway with estimations of 10 or 15 more people under. (end)
tma


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109673809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search