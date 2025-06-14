403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Lifts 38 Bodies From Under Rubble, Mostly Women, Children
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities lifted 38 bodies from under the rubble of a collapsed residential building that was targeted by the Israeli occupation yesterday. The bodies were mostly of women and children.
Fars News Agency reported in Saturday on behalf of a source that 20 out of the 38 bodies were women.
Rubble clearing operations are still underway with estimations of 10 or 15 more people under. (end)
tma
Fars News Agency reported in Saturday on behalf of a source that 20 out of the 38 bodies were women.
Rubble clearing operations are still underway with estimations of 10 or 15 more people under. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment