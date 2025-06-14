Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Supreme Leader Appoints New IRGC Air Force Commander


2025-06-14 08:02:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Saturday Majid Mousavi as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force.
Official news outlets reported that this came following the death of Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israeli strikes.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under heavy bombing by Israeli occupation resulting in the death of several military leaders and nuclear scientists. (end)
