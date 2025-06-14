403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Supreme Leader Appoints New IRGC Air Force Commander
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Saturday Majid Mousavi as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force.
Official news outlets reported that this came following the death of Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israeli strikes.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under heavy bombing by Israeli occupation resulting in the death of several military leaders and nuclear scientists. (end)
maa
Official news outlets reported that this came following the death of Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israeli strikes.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under heavy bombing by Israeli occupation resulting in the death of several military leaders and nuclear scientists. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment