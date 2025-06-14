Egypt Blocks Activists' Bid To March To Gaza Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian authorities have blocked activists' efforts to hold a march to the Gaza border to draw attention to Israel's blockade of the war-torn Palestinian territory, organisers said Saturday.

Several dozen activists hoping to join the planned Global March to Gaza were stopped on the edge of Cairo as they attempted to reach the Suez Canal city of Ismailiya, the organisers said.

From there they had hoped to travel on by road to the North Sinai city of El-Arish, the starting point for their planned march to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza border.

Most of the activists were ordered onto buses back to the capital after several hours of questioning, but some remained in custody on Saturday, the organisers said.

"We were blocked for six to seven hours before security forces violently dispersed our group," one organiser said.

At least one activist was expelled from Egypt, several sources said, adding to dozens more denied entry or expelled in the run-up.

Egyptian authorities have not commented on the reported expulsions.

The foreign ministry had warned that while Egypt backs efforts to put "pressure on Israel" to lift its Gaza blockade, any foreign delegations intending to visit the border area must obtain prior permission.