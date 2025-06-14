Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israeli Army Says 7 Soldiers Wounded In Iran Missile Strike


2025-06-14 08:02:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Israeli military said the troops were injured in a ballistic missile attack on central Israel in the early hours as Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes following Israel's attacks.

This is the first confirmation of Israeli military casualties since the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel began two days ago.

