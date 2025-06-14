Israeli Army Says 7 Soldiers Wounded In Iran Missile Strike
The Israeli military said the troops were injured in a ballistic missile attack on central Israel in the early hours as Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes following Israel's attacks.
This is the first confirmation of Israeli military casualties since the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel began two days ago.
