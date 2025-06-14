Xinhua Silk Road: 3Rd Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo Kicks Off To Boost Win-Win Cooperation

It focuses on the entire shipping industry chain, aiming to create the largest and most influential shipping industry event and cooperation exchange platform in China and even the world.

Lasting till June 14, the expo features nine exhibition areas involving international ports, green and smart shipping, shipping industry chains, etc., covering over 50,000 square meters, and over 20 professional activities will be held to display the development modes of the shipping industry from multiple dimensions.

Representatives from various ports, industries, and authoritative research institutions at home and abroad shared the latest trends in global port and shipping development at the opening ceremony.

Major industry achievements were also released at the opening ceremony, including the blue book on the development of Tianjin international shipping center by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the port economic development report of Chinese seaport cities by the Transport Planning and Research Institute with the Ministry of Transport, the ESG evaluation guidelines for international shipping and logistics enterprises, etc.

Tianjin Port's operation reached its historical high level in 2024, with container throughput rising to eighth in the world and sea-rail intermodal transportation ranking third among coastal ports in China, and its land-sea connectivity and global radiation capabilities have been significantly improved, said Cao Wenzhong, president with CEIS.

According to the 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index, Tianjin's shipping service industry has gradually taken shape, with prominent advantages in shipping finance, Cao noted, adding that the practical exploration of the port-industry-city integration in Tianjin has great demonstration value, and the port economy has risen to become the "golden engine" for high-quality regional development.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road