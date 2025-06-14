Sidharth Malhotra Reveals The Profound Impact Of Rugby In His Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Did you know aside from being an actor, Sidharth Malhotra is also a rugby player?

Recently, the 'Aiyaary' actor used social media to share how this game helped shape the person he is today. Sid revealed that he played Rugby in college, which helped him learn brotherhood, discipline, and respect.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote in the caption, "Played rugby in college for @delhihurricanes_rugby, a sport that blends strength, strategy, discipline, and a strong code of respect. Never thought the bruises, mud, and early morning practices would shape me the way they did. Rugby taught me brotherhood, pushing limits, discipline, staying grounded, and showing respect, even to the guy who just tackled you hard."

"I'm extremely happy and proud to share that my club, Delhi Hurricanes, is contributing so many players and coaches to the first-ever Indian Rugby League. To see these boys out there, representing not just the club but the sport we love, it's truly inspiring. Big thanks to @badallomu, my fitness and rugby coach, for being a part of this journey," he added.

Work-wise, Sidharth is busy shooting for his highly-anticipated flick, "Vvan: Force of the Forrest".

For the first time ever, he will be seen sharing the screen with Tamannaah Bhatia in his next.

The gripping thriller is expected to be released in the cinema halls on 15th May 2026.

The project is set against the backdrop of Central India and has been inspired by Indian folklore. It explores an unprecedented scenario where age-old myths start to translate to real life.

Made under the direction of Deepak Mishra, along with Arunabh Kumar, "Vvan: Force of the Forrest" has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF).

Over and above this, Sidharth has been roped in as the lead for "Param Sundari" opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He is working alongside Janhvi for the first time as well.