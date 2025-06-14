Rana Daggubati Says He Was 'Terrible' At Studies: I Just Read Comic Books, Watched Movies

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati considers himself a student of cinema, as he has most knowledge in life from the medium. The actor also said jokingly that he was terrible at studies during his school, and used to spend his days reading comic books.

Rana recently spoke with IANS in the wake of his recently released streaming show 'Rana Naidu'. The actor was asked about his knack for presenting unique films to the audience with 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Speaking with IANS, Rana said,“I think as Indians, it's unity and diversity that binds us. It's just pretty diverse the way the country is. And I was fortunate enough to grow up in different places. I was born in Chennai, grew up there for some time, moved to Hyderabad, then started working in Mumbai”.

The actor further mentioned that he has seen so many different cultures. He said that cinema, the arts and entertainment are the most diversified groups that one can get in any working environment because there's no set structure for anyone.

He shared,“You can come from any background and the further or the crazier your background is, the better story sometimes you're able to tell. I think and though with all of this journey, I still feel like my knowledge of India is still limited. The understanding of relationships is limited. And I think I've learned stuff through cinema. Whatever I know in my life today, I mean, I was a terrible guy at school. I just didn't study anything. I just read comic books and watched movies and some TV shows”.

“So, I think that is the largest education that one can have where you need to know yourself, you need to know who you are and where you come from. I think cinema and arts is the only thing that tells you that. As an audience, you want to see different things every time you go. So, I consider it my job to bring unheard stories to the audience”, he added.