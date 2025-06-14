Russia Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Aid In Evacuating Compatriots From Iran
According to the ministry, on the night of June 14, with the participation of the Russian Embassies in Iran and Azerbaijan, the first group of 86 people, including two children, crossed the land section of the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan through the Astara checkpoint.
"We express gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for support in providing transportation from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border to Baku, placing the group in a hotel and assisting in the return of our citizens to their homeland," the ministry said.
