Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Aid In Evacuating Compatriots From Iran

Russia Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Aid In Evacuating Compatriots From Iran


2025-06-14 07:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, on the night of June 14, with the participation of the Russian Embassies in Iran and Azerbaijan, the first group of 86 people, including two children, crossed the land section of the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan through the Astara checkpoint.

"We express gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for support in providing transportation from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border to Baku, placing the group in a hotel and assisting in the return of our citizens to their homeland," the ministry said.

MENAFN14062025000187011040ID1109673729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search