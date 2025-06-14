Tehran Issues Fresh Threats Over Western Backing Of Israel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tehran has warned against supporting Israel, the statement of local media said, Trend reports.

The Iranian government noted that if the European countries and the US help Israel repel Iranian attacks, Tehran will target those countries' facilities in the Middle East, including cargo and military ships in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.