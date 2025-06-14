Bihar Shocker! Children Remove Nuts & Bolts From ₹422-Crore Patna Flyover

An incident related to safety of Patna's first elevated corridor or double-deck flyover has came to light after viral videos on social media platforms showed some children removing nuts and bolts from the flyover.

The flyover was recently inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, a user wrote:“Patna's double-decker flyover was opened on June 11, and these kids are seen removing its nuts and bolts. A Serious Safety Hazard! They don't appear local, possibly Bangladeshi!”

The video drew reactions from several X users raising questions about the quality of bolts used.

A user commented: "What kind of nuts can be opened using only hands?"

"Really? Anyone can open it ? Wow .. well thought and built then," said another.

The double-deck bridge has been built in two layers (decks) above Ashok Rajpath, which starts from Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan and goes to PMCH to the Science College.

On Jun 11 during the inauguration, the CM had said that the connectivity of this double-deck flyover with the fast-moving Patna Metro project will further strengthen the traffic management of the city.

Nitish Kumar inspected double-decker flyover

The flyover was built by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited for ₹422 crore, according to an official statement.

"After the inauguration, the CM inspected the double-decker flyover from Kargil Chowk to Science College and Science College to Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan. He also inquired about its connectivity to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)," the statement said.

"The upper deck (Tier-II) of the elevated corridor from Gandhi Maidan to Science College is 2175.50 metres. The upper deck (Tier-II) is for traffic moving from Gandhi Maidan to Science College. The bottom deck (Tier-1) is 1449.30 metres in length which is for vehicles moving to Patna College from Gandhi Maidan. The width of the deck of this path is 8.5 metres," the statement said.

Last year, 15 bridges had collapsed across the state.