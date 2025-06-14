Boss Found In Employee's Bed Wearing Only Underwear. Here's What Happened Next

MENAFN - Live Mint) A disturbing incident in Japan has triggered widespread outrage on social media after a young woman returned home during her lunch break to find her boss lying in her bed, dressed only in his underwear, according to the South China Morning Post.

The woman, who is in her 20s and lives in Fukuoka Prefecture in western Japan, had briefly gone home to collect a few items. To her shock, she discovered her 47-year-old male supervisor from work in her bed. She calmly left the flat, closed the door, and immediately contacted the police.

Man Confesses to Repeated Break-ins

Police later arrested the man near her residence. During questioning, he admitted that he had romantic feelings for the woman and wanted to“learn more about her”. Worryingly, this was not his first unlawful entry into her home. Authorities are now investigating how he accessed the flat and whether he installed any hidden surveillance devices.

The woman had been completely unaware that her boss had previously broken into her home.

The case quickly went viral across Japan, drawing thousands of reactions online. A video report covering the story gathered nearly 8,000 comments.

“At first I found it funny but then I realised it was the scariest thing in the world,” one user wrote.

“I think it was fortunate that she happened to go home to pick stuff up; otherwise she might have remained ignorant about the previous break-ins by her pervert boss and his behaviour would have become more dangerous,” another person commented.

“She should throw away her bed and even all her furniture. I would not be able to continue living there if the same thing happened to me,” said a third.

“This is a very disgusting example of power harassment,” someone else remarked.

“I hope he did not go back to work like nothing had happened, and I hope the woman does not end up quitting her job,” another comment read.

A 2016 government survey found that one in three workers in Japan had experienced power harassment within the previous three years. In 2017, The Japan Times reported that almost 30% of working women had faced sexual harassment.