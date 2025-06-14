Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Forecast For THESE Places

Planning something for the weekend? Do it now! You might not be able to later. Find out why

Weather

Heavy rains are lashing Telugu states due to the southwest monsoon and a surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD predicts this will continue for another four to five days. Let's find out which districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to experience rainfall.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of heavy rainfall, and very heavy rainfall in some places in several districts of Telangana today (June 14, Saturday). Specifically, southern Telangana districts like Narayanapet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy... and northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the evening or night. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated the possibility of moderate rainfall in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. Light showers are expected in other districts, and even if it doesn't rain, the weather will remain cool.

The Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of light showers in Hyderabad. The city is expected to be humid in the afternoon, and the sky will be cloudy by evening, bringing cooler temperatures. There might be light showers, but no heavy rainfall is expected. Hyderabadis can enjoy this weekend with cool and pleasant weather.

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon, surface circulation, and a trough. The Meteorological Department has announced that these rains will continue today (Saturday) and for the next five days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts today. However, there won't be heavy rainfall across the state. But the Disaster Management Organization is warning of strong winds and the danger of lightning. Farmers and laborers engaged in agricultural work are advised to be cautious and avoid staying under trees during rainfall. People are also advised to avoid going out during strong winds and rain, and to complete any urgent work in the morning or afternoon.