Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Family Of Victim Alleges Bribe, MHA Says It Was Visa Fee And Fine

Ahmedabad: After a relative of three victims of the Air India-171 plane crash alleged that the family had to pay 1,000 pounds to an immigration officer to board the flight, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources clarified that the amount paid was a visa fee and a fine for overstaying in India, and proper procedure were followed while issuing the exit permit for the child holding a British passport to the reporters, Manish had claimed, "My daughter, her 15-month-old son, and her mother-in-law were on the flight. My son is now giving a DNA sample at the hospital. Before boarding, the family was stopped by an immigration officer and asked to pay 1,000 pounds to be allowed on the flight. They were not allowed to board despite having British passports. The officer asked for 1,000 pounds, saying that since the child was born and raised in Nagpur, they needed an additional letter, even though they already had his British passport."The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified the procedure followed for issuing an exit permit to a child passenger. MHA sources said that the child, Rudra Kishan Modha, was a British passport holder born on August 22, 2023, and his UK passport was issued on April 10, 2024. Based on these details, it was found that the child had overstayed in India by 1 year, 2 months, and 2 days per immigration rules, visa fees for overstaying more than one year are 484 US dollars, which amounts to Rs 41,140. In addition, a penalty of Rs 50,000 is charged for overstaying more than 90 days. The total amount paid was Rs 91,140. Meanwhile, the collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the tragic plane crash continued on Saturday to help identify the bodies came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples. The massive identification effort has already collected samples from over 250 people. The victims' identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition. The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said 241 people on board the aircraft died in the crash, while only one passenger survived Medical Association's Gujarat President Mehul Shah said that four medical students and a doctor's wife died after the flight AI-171 crashed into the BJ Medical College. A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash.

