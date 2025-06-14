Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Creates Record-Breaking Viewership With Its TV Premiere
Allu Arjun truly reigns as a superstar. From winning the National Award to dominating the box office, he's proven his mettle. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stormed cinemas, and now his charisma continues on TV with a stunning 5.1 TVR rating, securing the top spot. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered another record, outshining even the biggest blockbusters.
'Pushpa 2' Outperforms T-20 League
With a remarkable 5.1 TVR, the film surpassed the nation's most-watched T20 league, which averaged 3.9. This marks a significant milestone in the film's journey, showcasing Allu Arjun's widespread appeal.
A record breaking blockbuster on the big screens. 🔥A record breaking blockbuster on the small screens. 🤙#Pushpa2TheRule (Hindi) has a record breaking viewership with 5.1 TVR with a massive reach of 5.4 CRORES ❤🔥The iconic rule continues 💥#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpaIcon... twitter/yzAvykdNNM
- Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) June 14, 2025
Pushpa 2's Global Box Office Triumph
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' set new benchmarks for success. It captured hearts and shattered box office records, earning a staggering ₹800 crore in Hindi alone and nearly ₹1800 crore worldwide.
Allu Arjun's Upcoming Films
Anticipation builds for Allu Arjun's next move. Whatever the icon star brings to the screen next is sure to be a sensation. Unconfirmed reports suggest he recently signed Geetha Arts' 'Shaktiman,' directed by Basil Joseph. He was previously in talks for Atlee Kumar's 'AA22xA6' opposite Deepika Padukone. He's also set for 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage,' directed by Sukumar. These films are expected to release over the next two to three years.
