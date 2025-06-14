Kerala Braces For Heavy Rains, Sirens Sound In 11 Districts Amid Cyclone Threat

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for widespread rainfall over the next five days, according to a weather warning. A cyclonic circulation persists over north Karnataka and Maharashtra. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast. A third circulation is present over north Odisha.

Strong westerly winds continue over Kerala. Widespread rain is expected across the state for the next five days. The IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall from June 14-17 and isolated very heavy rainfall from June 14-18. Wind speeds are expected to reach a maximum of 50-60 kmph over Kerala from June 14-16.

Due to the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued red alerts for several districts in Kerala.

Red Alert

14/06/2025: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

15/06/2025: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

16/06/2025: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

17/06/2025: Malappuram, Kozhikode

These districts are under a red alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Orange Alert

14/06/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

15/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

16/06/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod

17/06/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

18/06/2025: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

These districts are under an orange alert due to the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow Alert

14/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

16/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

17/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

18/06/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

These districts are under a yellow alert due to the potential for isolated heavy rainfall, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

State Disaster Management Authority Notice

The IMD has declared a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, and an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. As a precautionary measure, sirens were sounded at 3:30 PM in the red alert districts and at 4:00 PM in the orange alert districts as part of the Kavacham warning system.