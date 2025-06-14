“Enchanting Macao” Carnival Unfolds In Advance Popular Mainland Kols Spotlight Macao As A Destination

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 14 - The mega promotional event“Enchanting Macao” is held in Macao from 14 – 15 June, bringing together 200 popular KOLs from the Mainland to brand Macao as a glamorous city spotlighted by influencers. The Enchanting Macao Carnival took place today (14 June) as the first event highlight. Many popular Douyin influencers from the Mainland joined hands with artistic and cultural performance troupes and businesses in Macao to present wonderful stage performances, bazaar and parade. The carnival manifested the appeal of Macao's“tourism +” and influence of KOLs with 10 million followers, to boost Macao's popularity in the Mainland market, ignite Mainland residents' intention to visit the destination and boost community tourism and economy.

200 popular vloggers promote journey to Macao among over 300 million followers

The spectacular event“Enchanting Macao” is jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Xingtu, the influencer marketing operations platform of Douyin Group's monetization brand Ocean Engine. It is the Office's first mega influencer promotional event held in collaboration with an extensive social media platform. Leveraging Douyin as the primary content platform, the event invites 200 popular Douyin influencers from the Mainland to converge in Macao, including a number of KOLs each with 10 million followers.

The event features the Enchanting Macao Carnival on 14 June, a sharing session titled Enchanting Salon on 15 June, as well as the Enchanting Highlight Tour for KOLs and followers. Capitalizing on the KOLs' widespread influence, the event aims to attract the youth market segment to Macao for travel in local communities for a breadth of“tourism +” attractions, in pursuit of diverse market segments in the Mainland.

The 200 influencers are followed by over 300 million fans in total. During the two-day event, these influencers share the event spectacular and their travel experiences in Macao with fans through video posts. The promotion zeros in on the youth market segment and widely brands Macao as a fascinating city from the angle of influencers.

Featuring local art troupes and businesses

Enchanting Macao Carnival kicks off the event

The Enchanting Macao Carnival was unveiled at Macau Fisherman's Wharf as the first event highlight today (14 June). About 230 guests attended the kick-off ceremony including 200 Douyin influencers, Macao KOLs and representatives of Macao Youth Media Association, Macau Live Streaming Association and Macau Internet Communication Association, among others. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, General Manager of Public Affairs for Greater Bay Area of Douyin Group, Yan Hao, Local Industry Product Operations Manager of Ocean Engine Xingtu, Gao Deyu, and Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Macau Legend Development Limited, Li Chu Kwan, officiated the kick-off ceremony.

MGTO Director Senna Fernandes highlighted in her remarks that MGTO has in recent years invited renowned internet influencers from near and far to fuel destination branding. Leveraging the appeal and influence of social media influencers, the Office has sought to draw visitors from worldwide to experience Macao. She hopes that the event can plant seeds of interest for Macao as a glamorous city from the angle of influencers, bringing more Mainland residents to Macao for a journey to explore new tourist attractions. The Carnival also featured local cultural and artistic troupes and businesses to promote community tourism and economy. MGTO will keep innovating and stepping up online-offline marketing that highlights the destination appeal permeating in local communities. Unyielding efforts will be made to raise Macao's international presence, reputation and popularity as a destination, amid the dedication to tapping into diverse markets.

Event Ambassadors uncover Macao's cultural destination appeal

The event presents Ambassador titles and awards. The four awarded influencers are Enchanting Macao's Celebrity Ambassador Liu Yu (劉宇), Enchanting Macao's Intangible Cultural Heritage Travel Ambassador Amy (焦綠兒), Enchanting Macao's Community Travel Ambassador Wulala (特別烏啦啦) and Enchanting Macao's Outdoor Travel Ambassador Xiamen Abo (廈門阿波). Through their first-hand experiences in innovative and interesting ways, they unleashed their charming impact to spotlight Macao's tourist attractions and Intangible Cultural Heritage from different parts of the world.

Enchanting stage and parade performances

After the award ceremony, a series of stage performances enlivened the event. Numerous influencers delivered great singing and dancing performances. Macao martial artists demonstrated powerful moves of marital art. Influencers played interactive games with spectators. The stage performances spanned the whole afternoon and set the vibes ablaze.

Alongside the stage performances, the Enchanting Parade unfolded spectacularly. Various KOLs joined Macao's performing troupes and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to perform in the parade procession at the venue and interact with audience. Macao's performing troupes presented lion dance and Portuguese folk dance, which are inscribed on the Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Macao. There were street dance and belly dance performances as well. Together they painted a colorful symphony of Macao's East-meets-West culture, radiant with both historic gems and modern trends.

Macao's“tourism + gastronomy + culture and creativity” x KOLs' stalls

The Enchanting Bazaar set up 19 stalls bringing together signature delicacies, cultural and creative products and other offerings of Macao. Three of the stalls featured different KOLs in turn, namely gastronomic, celebrity and Intangible Cultural Heritage KOLs. There were interactive tasks designed for audience and fans to interact with KOLs in exchange for small souvenirs of Enchanting Macao upon task completion.

KOLs and fans tour around Macao communities

Industry salon fosters exchange

The Enchanting Highlight Tour for KOLs and fans is arranged for 100 KOLs to explore different communities on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane together with their fans during the two-day event. They will visit shops and explore tourist attractions in communities. KOLs will also film and post short videos highlighting hidden gems and culinary delights off the beaten path in Macao. The sharing session“Enchanting Salon” will be held tomorrow (15 June). The session will gather industry experts and Douyin influencers from the Mainland for insightful sharing. Local internet influencers and professionals of new media can gain more insights into the industry trends.

Visitors and residents are welcome to follow MGTO on Douyin and learn more about the event program of Enchanting Macao.

