SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Virat Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Aiden Markram's Historic Lord's Century

South Africa opener Aiden Markram led the team's run chase brilliantly on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against Australia at Lord's on Friday, June 13.

Aiden Markram stepped for the Proteas when they were at 70/2 and anchored the innings with a composed century, guiding the first-time finalists to a commanding position in their pursuit of the team's maiden WTC title. Markram played a brilliant innings of 102 off 159 balls and formed an unbeaten 143-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Temba Bavuma, who contributed with a valiant knock of 65 off 121 balls, to help South Africa post a total of 213/2 and needed 69 runs to chase down 282-run target set by the defending champions.

Aiden Markram became the first South African batter to score a century in the ICC final and the third batter after Steve Smith and Travis Head to notch up a ton in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli predicted Aiden Markram's future

As Aiden Markram grabbed the spotlight with his composed yet fine century under pressure at Lord's, the old tweet of Virat Kohli went viral on social media. Kohli is known for many talents, including aggressive batting, sharp cricketing instincts, and chasing challenging targets, but predicting the future of a player is not one of them.

However, the fans found out Team India's star batter's seven-year-old tweet, where Markram's future was predicted by Virat Kohli.

On 24th March, 2018, at 6:31 PM, Kohli tweeted,“Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!”

Virat Kohli praised Aiden Markram with a tweet when the South African batter played one of the best ODI knocks of his career. His brilliant knock of 84 off 145 balls in the second innings of the Cape Town Test against Australia in 2018 caught the attention of the Indian star batter, who believed he could be one of the next big things in international cricket.

Seven years later, Virat Kohli's tweet has aged like fine wine, as Markram etched his name in history with a century in the WTC Final at Lord's.

All eyes are on Aiden Markram

South Africa resumed their batting on Day 4 as they are aiming for the maiden World Test Championship title. However, Proteas received a slight setback as Temba Bavuma (66) was dismissed early in the morning session by Pat Cummins, after the ball edged his bat and went straight into the hands of Alex Carey.

Thereafter, Aiden Markram was joined by Trista Stubbs at the crease to carry on South Africa's run chase. Markram remains the hope for the Proteas as they edge closer to a historic win, with the seasoned batter looking determined to see his side through and script South Africa's first-ever ICC title triumph in the longest format.

Apart from aiming to win their maiden World Test Championship title in their first-ever appearance in the tournament's final, South Africa have their hopes and legacy riding on the chance to end a long 27-year ICC title drought.

The last time Proteas achieved their success at an ICC tournament was in 1998, when they clinched their maiden Champions Trophy (formerly known as the ICC Knockout) by defeating West Indies in the final.