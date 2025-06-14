Egyptian Foreign Minister Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Iran In Phone Call With Iranian Counterpart

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned the Zionist regimes military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a phone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Abdelatty described the attacks as fueling an extremely dangerous regional escalation, a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a clear threat to regional and international security and stability.

The Iranian foreign minister, while appreciating the phone call and Egypt's stance in condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, emphasized, "This attack constitutes a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross breach of the UN Charter.”

Araghchi added,“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the right to self-defense, will deliver a decisive response to this aggression by the Zionist regime."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.