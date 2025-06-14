GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited Issues Statement Regarding SFC Restriction Notice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited confirms that the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong issued a temporary restriction notice on June 6 2025, pursuant to Sections 204 and 205 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO). This action follows an incident involving awho submittedduring compliance onboarding.









GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited was inadvertently misled by the false documentation. Upon detection, the Firm acted immediately to terminate the relationship, notify authorities in mainland China, and report the matter to the SFC.

The restriction temporarily prohibits the firm within the jurisdictions of Hong Kong SAR and mainland China from:



Conducting any regulated activities for which it is licensed without prior written consent of the SFC ; Dealing with or disposing of relevant property, except for operational expenses, and only with prior written notification and approval .



“The Firm must not engage in any regulated activities in Hong Kong or on behalf of clients domiciled in mainland China without prior written consent of the Commission,” said Kenneth Leung , Director of Intermediaries Supervision at the SFC .

“The restriction does not apply to international clients or transactions conducted outside of the aforementioned jurisdictions.”

“We understand the commercial sensitivity of the matter and acknowledge that the Firm has acted cooperatively and transparently at all times. Based on the preliminary review, the Commission expects this matter to be concluded within the coming weeks, subject to final documentation clearance and procedural checks. While regrettable, this protocol must be observed in accordance with our statutory obligations. We appreciate your cooperation and professionalism during this interim period.”

Required Compliance Protocol (Per SFC Directive):

Until the restriction is lifted, the following procedures apply:

1 . For any new or existing client domiciled in Hong Kong or mainland China , the Firm must submit to the SFC:



Full KYC/AML documentation , including beneficial ownership and tax certification;

Source of wealth/funds declarations ; All supporting due diligence or corporate verification records .



2 . No new trades or transactions may be executed for these clients until the required documents are received, reviewed, and approved in writing by the Commission .

3 . The Commission reserves the right to request additional information on a case-by-case basis .

Key Clarifications:



The restriction is strictly limited to Hong Kong and mainland China and has no effect on GA's global operations , which remain fully active and compliant.

All client assets remain safeguarded under custodial protections and standard operating procedures.

The matter stems from a third-party client violation , not from any fault or misconduct by the Firm. GA has strengthened its internal onboarding and verification protocols in response.

GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited remains committed to full regulatory compliance, transparent cooperation with oversight authorities and uninterrupted service to its global client base.

About GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited

GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited is a Hong Kong-based, SFC-regulated financial services firm offering asset management and securities advisory to high-net-worth and institutional clients across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm is recognized for its disciplined investment strategy, robust compliance culture, and client-focused service.

