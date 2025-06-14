36 Gujarat Forensic Experts Racing To Complete DNA Matches

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 14 (IANS) In the wake of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which left 241 of the passengers of the Boeing Dreamliner dead, forensic teams are racing against time to complete DNA identification of the victims, many of whom remain unrecognisable due to the intensity of the crash and the subsequent fire.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, addressing the media on Saturday, said a high-level meeting was convened at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar.

"A meeting was held at the FSL with senior officials focussing on the tireless work of Gujarat's forensic scientists. They have not slept for the past two nights, working day and night to expedite DNA matching for the grieving families," he said.

He added that along with the state's efforts, the Central Government has stepped in by deploying a large contingent of forensic specialists to support the ongoing operations.

"Currently, 36 forensic experts deployed by the Gujarat Government are engaged in the identification process. In addition, a sizeable number of experts have been sent by the Centre to assist," Sanghavi noted.

The forensic teams are working in tandem with police and hospital authorities to match DNA samples with those provided by the families of missing or deceased passengers and also the people on the ground.

Officials say this process is critical to ensure dignified and accurate handover of bodies to the respective families.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London's Gatwick Airport from Ahmedabad, crashed on June 12, just two minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The aircraft took off at 1:38 PM and lost altitude around 1:40 PM, crashing into the Atulyam building, which housed a medical college hostel in the Meghani Nagar area. The plane was carrying 242 individuals - 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Apart from the passengers, many people on the ground are also feared killed because of the crash.

Meanwhile, Vijay Rupani's son, Rishabh Rupani, arrived in Gandhinagar from the United States on Saturday, while his wife, Anjali Rupani, returned from London on Friday via a special chartered flight.

Senior BJP leaders including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, and several party members and relatives have been arriving at the family's Gandhinagar residence to offer their condolences.

According to party sources, the last rites of the late leader will be performed in his hometown, Rajkot.