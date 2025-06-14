United Nations (UN) Women Launches A Multi-County Care Policy To Recognize And Support Unpaid Care Work

“This policy has finally put words to the struggle I have faced for years. I care for my aging mother and three grandchildren while running a small business. Now, I feel seen and supported.” - Jane Mutheu, Caregiver and Small Business Owner, Kitui County.

In a stride toward gender equality and women empowerment, UN Women Kenya successfully launched the Evidence to Policy for Kenya Care Economy project in three counties - Kitui, West Pokot, and Laikipia to reshape Kenya's care infrastructure. The project, supported by the Gates Foundation, seeks to address the burden of care work, which is often shouldered by women. It aims to ensure that care work is recognized, reduced, rewarded, redistributed, and represented to foster a more inclusive society.

Kenya's National Care Policy - the second of its kind in Africa after Cape Verde - is a transformative model for addressing structural gender inequality.

The Policy seeks to transform how unpaid and paid care work is recognized, valued, and addressed in Kenya. At its core, the policy aims to recognize, reduce, and redistribute unpaid care work and reward and represent paid care work through decent work and social protection mechanisms.

Unpaid care work, though vital for the physical, emotional, and social well-being of children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and the ill, often goes unrecognized. In Kenya, women spend an average of 4–5 hours a day on unpaid care work compared to just one hour by men according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). This imbalance not only contributes to time poverty but also reinforces broader gender inequalities, limiting women's access to education, employment, leadership, and income.

The Evidence to Policy project builds on the foundation of Kenya's 2023–2026 UN Women Strategic Note, which prioritizes economic empowerment and gender-responsive governance. With the care economy largely dependent on unpaid and unrecognized female labor, this project seeks to create equitable systems that support all caregivers, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds.

The project introduces the Care Diamond framework - government, civil society, private sector, and households - as key actors in delivering and sustaining care systems.

In West Pokot, UN Women Kenya Country Representative, Ms. Antonia Sodonon, accompanied by implementing partner Village Enterprise led the launch. The implementing partner works with grassroots communities to integrate care considerations in economic development initiatives.

Laikipia County was part of the local rollout, implemented in partnership with Hand in Hand Eastern Africa (HiH-EA). Community dialogues here focused on balancing caregiving responsibilities with income-generating opportunities.

In Kitui County, UN Women Kenya's Deputy County Representative, Dan Bazira, alongside the Governor Dr. Julius Makau Malombe, senior, Anglican Development Services Eastern (ADSE) and the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action took part in the launch. The gathering aimed to advance inclusive dialogue, promote awareness, and deepen understanding of care work's impact on women's participation in public life.

“This policy is not just about women. It's about families, economies, and building resilient societies,” said Mr. Bazira, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder collaboration.“It's a groundbreaking model on the continent-one that promotes the 5Rs of unpaid care work: Recognize, Reduce, Redistribute, Represent, and Reward.”

Through this policy, the Government of Kenya is taking a critical step to correct that imbalance. It will guide the collection of time-use data, promote investment in public services like childcare and eldercare, and push for decent work conditions for paid care workers. This initiative aligns with global commitments under SDG 5.4 and national frameworks such as the Constitution of Kenya, Vision 2030, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), specifically the President's 9-Point Agenda on Women.

Government Buy-In and Bold Commitments

In Kitui, Governor Malombe committed to aligning county development plans with the care policy.“Care work fuels our communities, yet it's invisible in our budgets and policies. This must change. We are investing in Early Childhood Development, centers, water access, and GBV recovery centers because we know care is foundational,” he said.

The Director of the State Department for Gender, Ms. Grace Wasike, urged further action:“We must train domestic workers, build support systems for the elderly and disabled, and strengthen our collaboration across all government levels.”

Implementing Partners Driving Local Impact

In all counties, funded by Gates Foundation and supported by UN Women, grassroots partners are at the heart of the project. ADSE in Kitui is engaging communities to build care-responsive programs. Village Enterprise in West Pokot is integrating care into livelihoods. HiH EA in Laikipia is promoting gender-responsive technologies like kitchen gardens and time-saving tools.

"This care policy is a promise - that women's unpaid labor is not a given, but a choice we must honor, value, and support," concluded Elizabeth Obanda, Women's Economic Empowerment Team Lead, UN Women Kenya.

The policy is expected to usher in system-wide changes in how care is organized and shared-between the state, private sector, families, and communities. By addressing care work, it lays the foundation for inclusive economic growth, gender equality, and social protection-ensuring women and girls have the time, resources, and opportunities to thrive.

The launches marked a milestone in translating Kenya's National Care Policy into action at the county level, engaging communities, governments, and development partners in making visible the invisible labor that sustains households and economies. The county-level launches are a first step in what UN Women hopes will become a nationwide movement.

