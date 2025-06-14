403
Brazil Considers Cutting Military Ties With Israel As Regional Defense Alliances Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil's government, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is considering steps to end military cooperation with Israel, citing humanitarian concerns over Israeli actions in Gaza.
The Special Advisory Office of the Presidency confirmed this policy review, marking a significant move in Latin America's defense landscape.
Brazil already canceled a $145 million contract for Israeli armored vehicles and faces increasing domestic calls to suspend all military and commercial ties with Israel.
Officials note, however, that a full diplomatic break would be complex and could impact Brazilians and Palestinians needing consular support.
While Brazil, Chile, and Colombia, all led by left-leaning governments, distance themselves from Israel, other regional players move in the opposite direction.
Argentina, under President Javier Milei, has rapidly deepened ties with Israel.
Milei visited Jerusalem in June 2025, announcing Argentina will move its embassy to Jerusalem in 2026-a symbolic gesture aligning with a handful of countries that recognize the city as Israel's capital.
Argentina and Israel signed new agreements to expand cooperation in cyber defense, drones, border security, and satellite communications.
Milei's administration also declared Hamas a terrorist organization and launched initiatives to strengthen bilateral relations and combat antisemitism.
Brazil Considers Cutting Military Ties with Israel as Regional Defense Alliances Shift
Ecuador, led by President Daniel Noboa, has cemented a strategic alliance with Israel.
In May 2025, Noboa opened an innovation and research center in Jerusalem and secured Israeli and Emirati intelligence support to address Ecuador's surging crime and cartel violence.
Ecuador's National Assembly will launch an Israel Allies Caucus, further strengthening security and diplomatic cooperation.
Ecuador has relied on Israeli defense technology since the 1970s, including aircraft, drones, and cybersecurity systems.
Morocco, a Muslim-majority country, has taken a pragmatic approach to defense cooperation. It has quickly become one of Israel's top defense partners in North Africa.
Since normalizing relations in 2020, Morocco and Israel have expanded military cooperation, including joint exercises and major arms deals.
Morocco is Israel's Top Defense Partner in North Africa
In 2025, Morocco signed contracts for Israeli armored turrets and 36 ATMOS 2000 artillery systems worth up to €200 million.
Israeli companies now account for 11% of Morocco's arms imports. Israel also supplied Morocco with a billion-dollar satellite.
Moroccan and Israeli troops trained together during the African Lion 2025 exercise, reflecting growing operational ties despite public protests in Morocco and criticism from the Arab world.
These developments come as Israel's defense industry reached a record $14.8 billion in exports in 2024, doubling its figures from five years ago.
Over half of these deals exceeded $100 million each, driven by operational demand and the proven performance of Israeli systems in recent conflicts.
Europe remains the largest buyer, but Israel's defense exports to Latin America and Africa continue to grow, even as some countries reconsider their partnerships for political reasons.
The divergence in Latin American defense policy highlights a clear split: leftist governments prioritize ideological values, while conservative and pragmatic administrations seek Israeli expertise for security and technological advancement.
This realignment impacts billions in defense contracts and reshapes strategic alliances across continents.
All information and figures in this article are based on official government statements, public records, and authoritative sources. No speculative or fabricated content has been included.
