SA Vs AUS WTC Final 2025: Why Fans Demand Pakistan's Apology To Temba Bavuma? Reason Explained

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma put up a fighting and unbroken spirit on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against Australia at Lord's on Friday, June 13.

South Africa have inched closer to clinching their maiden WTC title as the first-time finalists ended Day 3 with a total of 213/2 in 56 overs and needed 69 runs to chase down the 282-run target set by the defending champions in the second innings of the title clash. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten at stumps, with the pair sharing a crucial 143-run stand for the third wicket.

Aiden Markram led the run chase brilliantly under pressure as he played an innings of 102 off 156 balls, while Temba Bavuma made vital contributions to the Proteas' second innings batting with a 65 off 121 balls.

Temba Bavuma bats through hamstring pain

The South Africa captain was battling with hamstring pain, which he sustained in the second session of Day 3. Temba Bavuma was limping between the wickets due to hamstring trouble and received immediate medical attention from the team's physiotherapists. Despite the discomfort, Bavuma decided to stay on the field and continue batting.

After the Tea break, Bavuma did not recover from hamstring soreness, but still carried on with his batting and grinding hard to keep the Proteas in the hunt to clinch their maiden World Test Championship title. His grit and resilience have showcased his responsibility as a captain determined to lead the team by example, given that the Proteas are eyeing taking home the Test mace.

The 35-year-old Langa-born cricketer completed his 25th Test century in 83 balls as he raised his bat to acknowledge the standing ovation from the team's dressing room and Lord's crowd, who erupted in applause to honour his bravery and defiance, recognizing sheer determination and courage it took him to reach the fifty while battling physical pain in the high-stakes WTC Final.

What does Pakistan have to do with Temba Bavuma's knock?

As Temba Bavuma battled through pain and showcased immense resilience in the WTC Final 2025, many fans recalled the disrespectful behaviour of the Pakistan team. In February this year, the tri-nation series involving New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, the Men in Green gave an ugly and over-aggressive send-off to Bavuma after the Proteas captain was involved in a mix-up, leading to his run-out.

In the 29th over of South Africa's innings, Temba Bavuma hit the ball towards the offside and set off for a quick single. However, his batting partner, Matthew Breetze, aborted his call for a run, leaving Bavuma stranded in the middle of the pitch. The 35-year-old was too late to reach the crease as Saud Shakeel collected the ball quickly and fired a direct throw at the striker's end. The Men in Green were completely pumped with the breakthrough as they celebrated in front of Bavuma and blocked him from returning to the pavilion.

After Temba Bavuma displayed his fighting spirit at Lord's, the video resurfaced on social media, with many fans asking Pakistan cricket to apologize to the South African skipper for 'disrespecting' him.

Pakistan team better apologise now.....you disrespected the GOAT that day

And that moment only he decided that he would win the WTC ♥️

Whether he is Goat or not but this utter nonsense to cricket. @TheRealPCB shame on ur players .

Karma giving it's results

10 saal mei ek direct hit lag gaya isiliye jyada khush ho gaye 😂😂😂

Pakistan downfall started since they disrespected The Lord, Mr. Temba 🙇🏼

@TheRealPCB apologies kindly

Showed maturity in front of dogs lord Bavuma for you.

Despite being hosts of the tri-nation series, Pakistan failed to win the series as they lost to New Zealand by five wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi. Additionally, Mohammad Rizwan-led side had a disappointing campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025, as they were the first to be knocked out of the tournament.