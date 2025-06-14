YRKKH Spoiler Alert: New Villain Enters Abhira's Life Read On

Armaan spots Myra at her dance competition, leading to an emotional reunion tinged with resentment. A twist arrives with Roohi and Daksh returning for revenge

Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. AbhiRa spends time with Myra and is reminded of Armaan. A reunion is on the horizon.Myra wins a dance competition, catching Armaan's eye. He becomes emotional upon seeing her and Vidya.Armaan and Myra reunite, with Armaan expressing his resentment. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Vidya's sarees sell out at the competition, leading to a celebratory party.Roohi and Daksh return, seeking revenge on Armaan and AbhiRa, creating new challenges for them.Vidya and Kaveri spot Armaan and reveal to AbhiRa that Myra is his daughter, leaving AbhiRa stunned.