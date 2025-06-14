403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: New Villain Enters Abhira's Life Read On
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Armaan spots Myra at her dance competition, leading to an emotional reunion tinged with resentment. A twist arrives with Roohi and Daksh returning for revengeTwists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. AbhiRa spends time with Myra and is reminded of Armaan. A reunion is on the horizon.Myra wins a dance competition, catching Armaan's eye. He becomes emotional upon seeing her and Vidya.Armaan and Myra reunite, with Armaan expressing his resentment. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Vidya's sarees sell out at the competition, leading to a celebratory party.Roohi and Daksh return, seeking revenge on Armaan and AbhiRa, creating new challenges for them.Vidya and Kaveri spot Armaan and reveal to AbhiRa that Myra is his daughter, leaving AbhiRa stunned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment